Isaiah Thomas Says Goal Is to Prove He's Healthy When Asked About Max Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Isaiah Thomas argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas said he's focused on proving he's healthy after signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the organization.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Thomas about joining the Nuggets for the veteran's minimum following years of expressing desire to receive a max contract.

"The goal is just to show that I'm healthy and I'm the same player I was before," he said. "…I just need one year."

                 

