Isaiah Thomas Says Goal Is to Prove He's Healthy When Asked About Max Contract

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas said he's focused on proving he's healthy after signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the organization.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Thomas about joining the Nuggets for the veteran's minimum following years of expressing desire to receive a max contract.

"The goal is just to show that I'm healthy and I'm the same player I was before," he said. "…I just need one year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.