Report: Isaiah Thomas Agrees to 1-Year Nuggets Contract After Brief Lakers Stint

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Isaiah Thomas argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Coming off a frustrating 2017-18 season, Isaiah Thomas will seek a return to his All-Star form with the Denver Nuggets.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas and the Nuggets agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum.

Thomas developed into a superstar during two full seasons with the Boston Celtics. He averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign, leading the Celtics to the best record in the Eastern Conference (53-29) in the process. 

Things derailed for Thomas after he aggravated a hip injury in the playoffs. He sat out the final three games of Boston's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Celtics traded him to the Cavs in August 2017 as part of the Kyrie Irving deal. After sitting out the season's first 36 games, the 29-year-old struggled in his return with 14.7 points per contest on 36.1 percent shooting. 

There was also drama behind the scenes, as Wojnarowski reported Thomas and Kevin Love drew their teammates' ire following a Jan. 20 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cavaliers dealt Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. There was a slight improvement in his performance after the deal. He averaged 15.6 points per game and shot 38.3 percent. 

Thomas' season again came to a premature end when he had arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in March with the goal of being ready for the start of 2018-19. 

After everything that happened over the past 12 months, his being able to choose his team and work with Michael Malone, who was his head coach with the Sacramento Kings in 2013-14, can help him get back to an All-Star level. 

Looking ahead, Thomas should link up with Will Barton to comprise one of the NBA's highest-scoring bench tandems as he prepares to settle into a backup role behind the ascendant Jamal Murray before hitting free agency again in 2019. 

Related

    Report: Nets Get Faried, Arthur, Pick in Salary Dump

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Report: Nets Get Faried, Arthur, Pick in Salary Dump

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jeremy Lin Traded to Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jeremy Lin Traded to Hawks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Analyzing Nikola Jokic's Impact

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Analyzing Nikola Jokic's Impact

    Nugg Love
    via Nugg Love

    Why They Should Try for Marcus Smart

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Why They Should Try for Marcus Smart

    Nugg Love
    via Nugg Love