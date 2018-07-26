Alex Bregman: Call 'Was a F--King Joke' and Umps 'Should Be F--King Ashamed'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros third basemen Alex Bregman blasted umpires Wednesday night after a triple was changed to an out because of fan interference.

In the sixth inning of Houston's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies, Bregman seemingly led off with a triple; however, it was determined after review that a fan prevented Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra from making the catch after reaching over the wall and touching the ball.

According to ESPN.com, Bregman was highly frustrated by the decision:

"It was a f--king joke, and they should be f--king ashamed of themselves. Obviously, the guy has never played f--king baseball before in his life, the guy in charge of whoever made that decision.

"There is no possible way you can say that a left fielder jumping backwards into a wall is guaranteed to make a catch. It changed the whole f--king game. We're up 2-1 at the time, I'm at third base. We need a fly ball to the outfield to get me in, and it's 3-1. It's f--king horrible."

The Astros did not score a run in the sixth, and they went on to lose after a walk-off home run by Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Although there is no guarantee Parra would have made the catch, he said this after the game: "It almost hit me in the face. I thought, 'What happened? At the last second the ball moved.' I never saw the fan touch the ball until I saw the replay, but I feel I would have had that ball."

The official MLB rule states that a batter will be called out if fan interference "clearly prevents a fielder from catching a fly ball."

The 24-year-old Bregman has come into his own this season with a .282 batting average, 21 home runs and 68 RBI. He was also named the 2018 All-Star Game MVP by virtue of his game-winning homer in extra innings for the American League.

Despite Wednesday's controversial loss, the Astros are sitting pretty with a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The win was huge for Colorado since it trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.5 games in the NL West and the the Atlanta Braves by 1.5 games for the National League's second wild-card spot.