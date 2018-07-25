Draymond Green Reportedly Won't Attend USA Basketball Minicamp

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will not attend the USA Basketball minicamp, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

The three-day camp began Wednesday in Las Vegas, although players are still eligible to make the roster even without attending the practices.

Green was a member of Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympics, a squad that brought home the gold medal with a 5-0 record.

He has become an even bigger star in the past two years, earning two more All-Star selections while helping the Warriors win back-to-back NBA titles.

The 28-year-old won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016-17.

However, he will not be in attendance for the USA camp, which will already be without some of the most talented players in the country.

New Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has also decided to skip the camp, per Chris Haynes of ESPN, which is especially interesting with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich set to lead the team. Stephen Curry will also miss the event, per Haynes.

The next major competition for USA basketball is the FIBA World Cup in 2019, followed up by the 2020 Summer Olympics.