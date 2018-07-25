Dwight Howard Says His Hall of Fame Resume 'Speaks for Itself'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Dwight Howard #21 of the Washington Wizards poses for a portrait after an introductory press conference at the Capital One Arena on July 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Dwight Howard believes he's done enough to carve out a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 

"I don't really concern myself with what a lot of people say about me," Howard told TMZ Sports on Wednesday. "My resume speaks for itself.

"I know what I've done in this NBA, in my career. Think I've been pretty successful. A lot of times people always want to hate, say something bad about who you are as a player and a person. That's just really a testament to their character."

Locker room reputation aside, Howard's resume is almost unimpeachable. 

The former No. 1 overall pick is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year—only Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo have more with four each—five-time All-Defense selection and eight-time All-NBA selection. 

Plus, he's averaged 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game over the first 14 years of his career. To put those numbers in perspective, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elvin Hayes are the only other players in league history who matched or exceeded those per-game figures through their first 14 seasons. 

In other words, it's no wonder Basketball Reference has Howard's Hall of Fame probability listed at 99.3 percent. 

