Warriors News: Danuel House Reportedly Signed to 1-Year Contract

The Golden State Warriors will sign shooting guard Danuel House to a one-year deal, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

House appeared in 23 games for the Phoenix Suns this past season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He scored a season-high 22 points in Phoenix's 117-100 loss to the Warriors on April 8.

