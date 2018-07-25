Warriors News: Danuel House Reportedly Signed to 1-Year Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Phoenix. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-100. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will sign shooting guard Danuel House to a one-year deal, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

House appeared in 23 games for the Phoenix Suns this past season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He scored a season-high 22 points in Phoenix's 117-100 loss to the Warriors on April 8.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

