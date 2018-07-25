Rashard Robinson Suspended 4 Games for Violation of NFL Substance Abuse Policy

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Wednesday cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 NFL regular season after a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Robinson remains eligible to participate in Jets training camp and the team's preseason games.

New York acquired the 23-year-old LSU product from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade last October. The corner, who the Niners selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, made two combined tackles across six appearances after the deal last season.

The Associated Press reported Robinson was arrested in December after police in New Jersey allegedly found marijuana-laced candy—"THC-infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy"—in his possession during a traffic stop.

In 2014, he was suspended from LSU following a failed drug test and academic issues.

Robinson was already set to fight for a place on the final 53-man roster during camp. He's up against the likes of Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts and Parry Nickerson for the last few corner spots behind the trio of Trumaine Johnson, Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine.

If he makes the team, he can return to the active roster ahead of the Jets' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.