Danny Green Doesn't Think Manu Ginobili Will Retire, Expects Him Return to Spurs

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Manu Ginobili is still contemplating whether he will return to the NBA next season, but his former teammate Danny Green believes he will remain with the San Antonio Spurs.

"With the way he's been working out, with the way he's been talking, it seems like we will probably be playing against him this year," Green said Tuesday, per Tom Osborn of the Houston Chronicle. "I don't know for sure, (but) he's under contract and it doesn't seem like he's ready to give it up yet."

Ginobili is owed $2.5 million for 2018-19 for the second of a two-year contract he signed last offseason, per Spotrac.

The veteran will be 41 years old at the start of next season but still made an impact last year while averaging 20.0 minutes per game, scoring 8.9 points per game in the process.

He remained unsure about his future following the team's first-round exit in the NBA playoffs.

"I'll let a month or two months go by, and then I'll see how I feel," Ginobili said in April, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. "I'm not the type of guy that makes decisions on the fly, or when you're upset or hurt or whatever. I usually let it sink in and see how it feels."

One factor could be the lack of familiarity with an organization he has called home since his NBA debut in 2002.

Green was traded to the Toronto Raptors last week alongside Kawhi Leonard, while Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

While the Spurs could use a veteran presence like Ginobili on the roster next year, he might not want to return to a new-look team.