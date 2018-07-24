Former UCLA Coach Jim Mora Hired by ESPN as College Football Analyst

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA head coach Jim Mora will join ESPN2's college football coverage as a Saturday Studio analyst, joining Chris Cotter and former Texas and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Mora is essentially swapping jobs with Chip Kelly, who held the exact same analyst role last season for ESPN2 before he was hired to replace Mora as UCLA's head coach this offseason.

Mora, 56, spent the past six seasons with the Bruins, going 46-30 while leading the team to bowl games between 2012-15. The Bruins went 10-3 in both 2013 and 2014, though in Mora's final two seasons on the job, UCLA finished with losing records.

Mora was fired in November after UCLA lost to USC for the third straight season.

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," athletic director Dan Guerrero said at the time, per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com. "Jim helped re-establish our football program and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward.

"While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations," he continued. "We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

Prior to UCLA, Mora spent three seasons as the head coach of the Falcons (2004-06), going 26-22 in that tenure, and the 2009 season as head coach of the Seahawks, posting a 5-11 mark. He was also a coaching assistant with the San Diego Chargers (1985-91), New Orleans Saints (1992-96), San Francisco 49ers (1997-03) and the Seahawks (2007-08).

He served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator from 1999-03.