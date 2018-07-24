Gordon Hayward Receiving 'Strong Interest' from New Balance as Spokesman

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward could be looking at another new contract, this time as a spokesman for apparel company New Balance.

Per ESPN.com's Nick DePaula, New Balance has shown "strong interest" in signing Hayward to help "re-launch its dormant basketball category" with the All-Star forward as a foundation piece.

DePaula noted Hayward can start meeting with potential suitors when his contract with Nike expires in August.

While Hayward has never been given a signature shoe of his own, BallerShoesDB.com noted the 28-year-old has primarily worn Kobe Bryant sneakers during his NBA career.

New Balance has a connection to the Celtics as a sponsor of the team's new training facility that opened in June:

Primarily known for selling running shoes, New Balance's website doesn't currently list a section dedicated to basketball sneakers.

Coming off a season-ending injury suffered in the first game of the 2017-18 season, Hayward's comeback for a Celtics team that figures to be among the NBA's top title contenders will be one of the biggest stories of the upcoming year and a natural strategy to build a marketing campaign around.

