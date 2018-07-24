Lou Williams: Clippers Better Than LeBron James, Lakers 'Until They Prove It'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most-talked about team this offseason since they signed LeBron James, but there is at least one NBA player who believes the Los Angeles Clippers run the town.

For now, anyway.

TMZ Sports asked Clippers point guard Lou Williams which L.A. team is the one to beat. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year believes the numbers favor his squad.

"I mean, the Lakers ain't beat us since I've been on the Clippers," Williams, who wore purple and gold from 2015 to 2017 and spent last year with the Clippers, told TMZ. "So, record-wise, yeah, we are the better team in L.A. until they prove it."

The Clippers have not finished with a worse record than the Lakers since the 2011-12 season, but a lot has changed since. Over the last year or so, the Clippers have lost Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and, most recently, DeAndre Jordan. Meanwhile, the Lakers just added James, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to bolster their young core, which features Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.

Williams' remarks aren't quite as outlandish as Patrick Beverley's when he said the Clippers were better than the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors—but they are out there. He and his teammates will have a chance to claim their stake in L.A. when they go head-to-head with the Lakers in 2018-19.