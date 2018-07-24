Michigan State LB Jon Reschke Returns to Team After Racial Remark About Teammate

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After leaving the team last year for making "an insensitive and totally regrettable comment" about a former teammate, linebacker Jon Reschke could once again be wearing a Michigan State Spartans uniform in 2018.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio announced at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday that Reschke is working his way back on the roster. The decision was left up to the players.

"I talked to our football team and our players and said, 'Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back,'" Dantonio said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "It has to be a decision made by our African American players, led by them, and they have to support that."

