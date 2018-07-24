Michigan State LB Jon Reschke Returns to Team After Racial Remark About Teammate

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 19: Jon Reschke #33 of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Air Force Falcons at Spartan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After leaving the team last year for making "an insensitive and totally regrettable comment" about a former teammate, linebacker Jon Reschke could once again be wearing a Michigan State Spartans uniform in 2018.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio announced at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday that Reschke is working his way back on the roster. The decision was left up to the players.

"I talked to our football team and our players and said, 'Hey, if you guys want him back, then you have to bring him back,'" Dantonio said, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "It has to be a decision made by our African American players, led by them, and they have to support that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    VIDEO: Mark Dantonio Moments Ago Off the Podium

    Michigan State Football logo
    Michigan State Football

    VIDEO: Mark Dantonio Moments Ago Off the Podium

    Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
    via Spartannation

    Meyer: 2009 Report on WRs Coach 'Not Accurate'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Meyer: 2009 Report on WRs Coach 'Not Accurate'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    With 1 Tweet, Tate Gave Power to the Players

    College Football logo
    College Football

    With 1 Tweet, Tate Gave Power to the Players

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Fighting for His Life, Matt Millen Finds Peace

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Fighting for His Life, Matt Millen Finds Peace

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report