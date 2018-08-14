WWE Raw Results: Dean Ambrose Is Back with a New Look and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On the final week before SummerSlam, the August 13 edition of Monday Night Raw was a big go-home show with the expectation that Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar would be in the building once more before their huge title matches.

However, the biggest news coming out of Raw was left until the last moment as Seth Rollins announced that he had flown in some help in form of his Shield brother Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe looked as good as he ever has, setting up a potential game changer at SummerSlam.

Rousey opened the show to continue building up momentum as an unstoppable threat, making it seem almost impossible that she could lose to Alexa Bliss. Bobby Lashley also continued to prove he needs someone else to speak for him with Paul Heyman certainly possible.

Brock Lesnar's Advocate seemed to reveal that he was playing the long game this week by setting up Roman Reigns for a Lesnar assault, but Heyman's actions still leave him with all the power for Sunday. Renee Young filled in for Jonathan Coachman on commentary and pretty clearly outshined him.

These final moments defined the Raw go-home show for the second biggest show of the WWE year. These stars especially may be giving strong hints of what to expect at the Biggest Party of the Summer.