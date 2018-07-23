Saints Punter Thomas Morstead Completes 418 Pull-Ups for Charity Fundraiser

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead did a whopping 418 pull-ups in an hour in an effort to help raise money and awareness for a "school fund for the children of Chris Cordaro, a former Saints employee who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in the pancreas, liver, bone, spine, scalp and multiple lymph nodes in 2015," according to John DeShazier of the team's website.

You can see Morstead helping Cordaro do a few push-ups of his own at the end of his hour:

"Chris got diagnosed three years ago," Morstead told DeShazier. "I met him a number of times and just figured I'd go visit him in the hospital. He had a really bad diagnosis—I think he had two or three months to live, three years ago. Call it what you want; I call it a miracle.

"He went into remission and he's had a few years now with his family just to be with them and go on vacation," he continued. "A little bit of borrowed time, almost. He's not doing well now and you just meet people sometimes that kind of impact you. We've gotten super close, we've had some pretty vulnerable conversations. He's just been really faithful."

According to DeShazier, Morstead has raised $48,645 thus far, with two days left to donate to the charity drive for Cordaro.