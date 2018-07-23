Celtics Rumors: Abdel Nader to Be Traded to Thunder for Rodney Purvis

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

A swap of rising NBA sophomores will see Abdel Nader going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rodney Purvis headed to the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Although Boston had originally waived Nader over the weekend, the team was able to work a trade for another player who could potentially provide a better fit.

