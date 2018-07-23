Celtics Rumors: Abdel Nader to Be Traded to Thunder for Rodney Purvis

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 11: Abdel Nader #28 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball over Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets during a game at TD Garden on April 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

A swap of rising NBA sophomores will see Abdel Nader going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rodney Purvis headed to the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.  

Although Boston had originally waived Nader over the weekend, the team was able to work a trade for another player who could potentially provide a better fit.

      

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

