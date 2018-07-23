Double-A Baseball's Akron RubberDucks Retire LeBron James Jersey in Stadium

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

AKRON, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: LeBron James joined Sprite to reveal two refurbished outdoor basketball courts with painted artwork by Futura at Patterson Park on September 25, 2014 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Sprite)
Duane Prokop/Getty Images

It was Michael Jordan who famously took a hiatus from basketball to pursue a baseball career, but LeBron James now has something His Airness doesn’t—a retired Akron RubberDucks jersey. 

As Altoona Curve broadcaster Trey Wilson shared, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians retired the four-time MVP’s No. 23 jersey:

While James won a championship in Cleveland with the Cavaliers, he is from Akron and has helped the city in numerous ways, including through the LeBron James Family Foundation. The Foundation has aimed to help Akron students through school and has a partnership with the University of Akron.

As for the RubberDucks, someone is going to have to break the news to pitcher David Speer that his No. 23 may be in jeopardy considering he is on the active roster and wears the now-retired number.

