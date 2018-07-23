Alabama Docuseries 'Training Days: Rolling with the Tide' Announced by ESPN

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells at linebacker Mekhi Brown #48 during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

On Aug. 9, ESPN will debut Training Days: Rolling with the Tide, an all-access four-part series about the Alabama football program, according to Derek Volner of ESPN MediaZone.

According to that press release, the series will "go inside practices and closed door meetings and delve into the all-consuming effort of head coach Nick Saban, the assistant coaches and players as they prepare to defend their College Football Playoff National Championship."

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    ACC Media Poll? Clemson a Runaway Favorite

    College Football logo
    College Football

    ACC Media Poll? Clemson a Runaway Favorite

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    What Makes Tau Better Than Hurts?

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    What Makes Tau Better Than Hurts?

    Michael Wayne Bratton
    via Saturday Down South

    Frost: Huskers Belong in 'Upper Echelon' of CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Frost: Huskers Belong in 'Upper Echelon' of CFB

    From staff reports
    via Omaha.com

    Report: Briles in Talks with Italian Football Team

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Briles in Talks with Italian Football Team

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report