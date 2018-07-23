Alabama Docuseries 'Training Days: Rolling with the Tide' Announced by ESPN

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

On Aug. 9, ESPN will debut Training Days: Rolling with the Tide, an all-access four-part series about the Alabama football program, according to Derek Volner of ESPN MediaZone.

According to that press release, the series will "go inside practices and closed door meetings and delve into the all-consuming effort of head coach Nick Saban, the assistant coaches and players as they prepare to defend their College Football Playoff National Championship."

