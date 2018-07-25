Irrational Conclusions to Draw from 2018 NBA Free Agency

0 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The smoke hasn't quite cleared yet, but as we enter the fourth week of NBA free agency, it's safe to emerge from the rubble and scan the league's warped landscape.

With the conference power balance now further tilted West, superstars changing locales and a financial crunch (nobody had any money!) contributing to a wild transactional stretch, there are loads of questions to ask. Here, we're tackling the big one.

What's it all mean?

The safe response would be conservative. It'd involve measured consideration and a wait-and-see approach, which...NOPE!

This is going to get bold. Half-cocked is too cocked. We want quarter-cocked reasoning at most. These are irrational conclusions after all.

The process of remaking rosters involves so much more than offer sheets and midnight pitch meetings; trades and extensions are part of the same picture. There'll be times when we lump those in.

Check your sensible thinking at the door.