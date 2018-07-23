Report: Ex-Baylor HC Art Briles 'Very Interested' in Coaching Football in Italy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2007, file photo, Art Briles answers questions after being introduced as the new coach of the Baylor University football team during a press conference in Waco, Texas. Baylor University has explained for the first time how Briles, the school's former football coach and others responded to a woman's claims that she was gang-raped by five players. University officials told The Dallas Morning News on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, that the student-athlete informed her coach in April 2013 that she had been assaulted a year earlier and provided the names of the players. The university contends the coach reported the matter to Briles, ex-athletic director Ian McCaw and a sports administrator. (AP Photo/Duane A. Laverty, File
DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Art Briles could be on the verge of coaching football again. 

In Italy.

The former Baylor coach reportedly is "very interested" in coaching a football team based in Florence, Italy, per Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram. Briles has been unable to find coaching work following his firing from Baylor after allegedly helping cover up widespread acts of sexual abuse by players on the Bears football roster.

    

