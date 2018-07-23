Report: Ex-Baylor HC Art Briles 'Very Interested' in Coaching Football in Italy

DUANE A. LAVERTY/Associated Press

Art Briles could be on the verge of coaching football again.

In Italy.

The former Baylor coach reportedly is "very interested" in coaching a football team based in Florence, Italy, per Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram. Briles has been unable to find coaching work following his firing from Baylor after allegedly helping cover up widespread acts of sexual abuse by players on the Bears football roster.

