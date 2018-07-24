Finding Hope in NBA's Worst Free-Agent Signings

2 of 6

Age: 32

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 12.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 44.2 percent three-point shooting, 37.7 percent three-point shooting

Advanced Stats: 14.2 PER, minus-52.84 TPA, minus-1.71 RPM

Contract Details: 2 years, $12 million (player option for 2019-20)

Primary Silver Lining: Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay opted out, so maybe he will, too.

Funneling most of the mid-level exception into Marco Belinelli would've reflected poorly upon the San Antonio Spurs even if they didn't end up trading Kawhi Leonard. As ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton wrote, they're betting an awful lot on the past feats of a 32-year-old spacing specialist:

"Belinelli returns to the site of his greatest NBA heights. The best true shooting percentage of Belinelli's career (60.4) came in 2013-14 as part of the Spurs' most recent championship team; the second-best (58.2) was last season, which he split between former San Antonio assistants Mike Budenholzer (in Atlanta) and Brett Brown (in Philadelphia). The question is how long Belinelli can sustain that level of performance, given he'll turn 34 by the end of this contract. A one-year deal for Belinelli would have been more prudent."

The new, awkward-looking Spurs need all the outside crutches they can get. Two of their best shooters are now suiting up for the Toronto Raptors, and DeMar DeRozan's arrival incites all sorts of floor-balance quirks.

Add in Dejounte Murray's nine three-pointers, and San Antonio's starting backcourt combined for 98 triples last season. More than 100 players hit more total threes on their lonesome. One of them was Quincy Acy (102).

Building an offense around DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will be interestingly burdensome. DeRozan has increased his three-point volume but remains an inside-the-arc artist at his core—just like Aldridge. Together, they attempted more mid-range jumpers last season (1,057) than five teams.

Having someone like Belinelli orbiting this makeup isn't a necessary evil. It's just necessary. He splashed in more than 38 percent of his spot-up threes splitting time with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. But he will go rogue. More than 35 percent of field-goal attempts during the postseason came as pull-up jumpers, on which he shot 25 percent.

Overpaying him for a year is a one thing. Giving him a player option for a second season is reckless. Cap space is of greater importance to the Spurs in the post-Kawhi era if they're not looking to rebuild. Belinelli's $5.8 million salary in 2019-20 will be a impediment next summer.

Or, actually, perhaps not. Pau Gasol (2017) and Rudy Gay (2018) both declined player options in the past two years that many expected them to exercise. Belinelli could do the same. The Spurs proceeded to give Gasol and Gay raises after they opted out, but still, the promise of additional flexibility is something.