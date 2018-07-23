Manny Machado Says Orioles Told Him He'd Be Traded Days Before Dodgers Swap

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Manny Machado said the Baltimore Orioles informed him of his impending trade after removing him before the fifth inning of a July 15 game against the Texas Rangers but wouldn't tell him his destination.

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided comments from the new Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop about the three days of uncertainty, which included an appearance in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game for the American League, before his move to Los Angeles was announced Wednesday.

"That's when they had told me I had been traded," Machado said. "They said they pretty much had a deal done. They just wanted to wait until after the break to get all of the medical stuff done. They kept me up to date as much as they could, but they wouldn't tell me where I was going. Only that I was going somewhere."

The 26-year-old Florida native made his debut for the Dodgers on Friday night, and he's enjoyed a hot start with his new club. He's collected five hits in his first 13 at-bats across three games.

Machado told Nightengale getting traded from the O's, who selected him with the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, caused an outpouring of emotion despite the constant rumors in recent months.

"It was so emotional; it just hit me," he said. "I was in that one little corner of the clubhouse for so long. All of those feelings came back. It was tough. So I stormed out of there. None of my teammates were in there, but I didn't want anyone to see me like that."

While his focus now is trying to help the Dodgers chase a World Series title—"I'd love to help make up that difference and bring a championship to L.A."—the four-time All-Star selection's future remains up in the air.

He's set to become a free agent at season's end. He'll headline the group of available players alongside Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.

That means his stay with the Dodgers could be a lot shorter than his time with the Orioles. But Los Angeles is never afraid to throw money around, so it should be a contender to keep him, especially if he helps carry the team to the 2018 title.