NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris Rejects $80 Million Contract Extension from Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris is reportedly headed for unrestricted free agency next summer.

According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, Harris turned down an $80 million contract extension from the Clippers in "amicable discussions." That means he will play the one remaining season on his current contract and then be eligible for a significant max deal next offseason.

Aldridge noted the Clippers can offer him five years and $188 million, while others would be limited to four years and $145.5 million.

Harris is just 26 years old but has already played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Clippers in his career. Los Angeles acquired him during the 2017-18 campaign as part of the return package that sent Blake Griffin to the Pistons, and he thrived in 32 games.

The Tennessee product averaged what would have been a career-best 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in Los Angeles while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range.

The mark from long range also would have been a career high stretched over an entire season and underscores Harris' ability to serve as a matchup problem who can pull opposing forwards to the outside and either connect from deep or attack the lane.

Harris will need to replicate at the very least and likely build on those numbers to warrant a max deal next offseason, but he demonstrated a natural fit with the Clippers and has shown enough to merit an $80 million contract extension offer to this point.