Cavaliers Rumors: David Nwaba Finalizing Contract After Bulls Pulled QO

David Banks/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing a contract with wing David Nwaba on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Nwaba, 25, averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season in a reserve role for the Chicago Bulls. He shot just 34.6 percent from beyond the arc, though his value came on the defensive side of the ball, where he proved to be a solid perimeter and on-ball defender.

But the Bulls pulled his qualifying offer in mid-July, per Sharania, making him an unrestricted free agent.

It wasn't a surprising move. With Zach LaVine expected to be healthy for a full season, Chandler Hutchison drafted in the first round, Jabari Parker signed and Justin Holiday and Denzel Valentine also available on the wing, Nwaba would have been fighting for sparse reserve minutes.

Instead, he will now try to prove his worth for the Cavaliers, and if he can improve his three-point shooting, he should be a solid option off the bench.

Cleveland certainly isn't lacking for depth on the wing, with JR Smith, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman all gunning for playing time. Nwaba is arguably the best defensive player of that bunch, however, and could earn minutes based on that factor alone.

He is unlikely to play a major role for Cleveland this season. But his addition is a solid one that rounds out the team's wing depth nicely.