Real Madrid Transfer News: Neymar Says He's '100 Per Cent with PSG' Amid Rumours

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Neymar has reiterated his loyalty to Paris Saint-Germain and said he's "100 per cent" with the club despite rumours he could leave the Parc des Princes for Real Madrid this summer.

Speculation has long linked the Brazil superstar with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but Neymar told the media he's committed to PSG's cause and commented on allegations of diving, per EFE (h/t Marca):

"I'm one hundred percent with PSG.

"I got used to the criticism.

"I know what they say about me, I know what I have to do about it but those who are a little closer to me know about the difficulties of being Neymar.

Neymar's 2018 FIFA World Cup was marred by controversies related to his diving antics in Russia, a media storm that could have impacted his chances of attracting concrete offers this summer.

It's the second time that Neymar has underlined his allegiance to PSG in recent days, per Paris United (via Copa90):

Neymar's simulated activity at the World Cup was a major talking point as Brazil ran to the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Belgium.

It's not new to Neymar's game, but the enhanced spotlight meant any fall to the floor was magnified, and Goal looked at how his image and other aspects were stunted as a result of his actions:

Los Merengues have long been touted as admirers of the Selecao superstar, but the four years remaining on his contract in Paris mean it's unlikely we'll see a transfer in the immediate future.

Instead, it was PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe who went on to win the World Cup with France and steal much of the gloss in Russia, although Neymar was pleased to see his Parc des Princes comrade thrive:

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Bernabeu in particular has intensified speculation regarding a potential Real move for Neymar, but there's yet to be any significant movement on that front.

Both PSG and Real are set to begin the 2018-19 campaign with new managers at their helms, and Thomas Tuchel recently remarked upon his excitement to work alongside Neymar in France, per writer Jonathan Johnson:

It will no doubt please the PSG hierarchy to hear their poster child state his commitment to the club's cause, even if only for a temporary halt to the speculation linking him to Madrid.

The £198 million man is approaching only his second season in Ligue 1, having seen his first cut short by injury, and Les Parisiens will be keen to squeeze more value out of their phenomenon before he'll be allowed to leave.