Redditor Writes Drake's 'Marvin's Room' as DeMar DeRozan After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 17: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors and Drake react to a play during the game against the Washington Wizards in Game Two of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2018 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Every day, we log on to the internet and see horrifying things from around the world. But sometimes, there is something so brilliant, so pitch-perfect, that it makes this whole world wide web thing worth it.

This is one of those times.

A Reddit user, who I can only hope has a record deal upon publication of this article, has rewritten Drake's "Marvin's Room" to reflect the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade (NSFW language):

"Guess Masai don't want me to brick it no more"

"Lost four straight times in a week I'll explain"

I don't even know where to begin; this is about as perfect as parody can get. Someone very much needs to photoshop DeRozan's face on the Take Care album cover and make this a whole thing.

Kudos. Bravo.

