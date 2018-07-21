Redditor Writes Drake's 'Marvin's Room' as DeMar DeRozan After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Redditor Writes Drake's 'Marvin's Room' as DeMar DeRozan After Kawhi Leonard TradeJuly 22, 2018
Every day, we log on to the internet and see horrifying things from around the world. But sometimes, there is something so brilliant, so pitch-perfect, that it makes this whole world wide web thing worth it.
This is one of those times.
A Reddit user, who I can only hope has a record deal upon publication of this article, has rewritten Drake's "Marvin's Room" to reflect the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade (NSFW language):
Chris Walder @WalderSports
Someone on @NBA_Reddit rewrote the lyrics to @Drake's "Marvin's Room" from the perspective of DeMar DeRozan after the Kawhi Leonard trade. Brilliant. https://t.co/UPaZ8XVWZR
"Guess Masai don't want me to brick it no more"
"Lost four straight times in a week I'll explain"
I don't even know where to begin; this is about as perfect as parody can get. Someone very much needs to photoshop DeRozan's face on the Take Care album cover and make this a whole thing.
Kudos. Bravo.
Another Bron Mural Vandalized