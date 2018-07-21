Redditor Writes Drake's 'Marvin's Room' as DeMar DeRozan After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Every day, we log on to the internet and see horrifying things from around the world. But sometimes, there is something so brilliant, so pitch-perfect, that it makes this whole world wide web thing worth it.

This is one of those times.

A Reddit user, who I can only hope has a record deal upon publication of this article, has rewritten Drake's "Marvin's Room" to reflect the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade (NSFW language):

"Guess Masai don't want me to brick it no more"

"Lost four straight times in a week I'll explain"

I don't even know where to begin; this is about as perfect as parody can get. Someone very much needs to photoshop DeRozan's face on the Take Care album cover and make this a whole thing.

Kudos. Bravo.