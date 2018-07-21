Celtics Rumors: Abdel Nader Waived by Boston After Playing 48 Games Last Season

BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Abdel Nader #28 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 23, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Boston Celtics reportedly waived small forward Abdel Nader on Saturday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported the news. Nader made 48 appearances, including one start, for the C's during the 2017-18 season.

Boston selected the 24-year-old Egypt native with the 58th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He was named the NBA D-League Rookie of the Year for the 2016-17 campaign.

Nader's success with the Maine Red Claws earned him a promotion to Boston for parts of last season. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across the 48 NBA games between stints with the Red Claws.

In March, he told Marc D'Amico of the team's official website he was working to become more consistent.

"You have a bad game, you can't get down. You have a good game, you can't get too high," Nader said. "You've just got to find that median so that there's not a bunch of ups and downs and your play doesn't suffer for it."

His playing time came after Gordon Hayward suffered a season-ending leg injury in his Celtics debut. Those minutes won't be available when Hayward returns to the floor, especially with Boston's depth on the wing, which also includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Nader flashed some potential during his time in Boston and could provide some value on a two-way contract with another team.

