Rams HC Sean McVay Displays Incredible Memory Recalling 2017-18 Season

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay knows his team so well that he recalls individual plays from games that took place last season.

Appearing on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, McVay detailed exactly what happened in games against the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans:

Upon hearing that, it's easy to see why the Rams were so enamored with McVay to make him the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired at the age of 30 in January 2017.

After seeing McVay remember plays from games that took place more than seven months ago, he could carve out a second career in memory recall.