DeMarcus Cousins Says He Doesn't Care About Backlash of Signing with Warriors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins said Thursday it was "crazy" to see the outpouring of anger about his decision to sign with the two-time reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors in free agency.

Cousins told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com he doesn't care about the backlash and found humor in how quickly the opinions changed after he picked the Dubs:

"But, it's just kind of funny because before the whole thing started, I was just kind of wasted. I was damaged goods, not a winner, just everything negative. And soon as it happens, it's like, 'He's too damn good to [be a Warrior].' So, it's just kind of funny how the narrative switches right away when things don't go the way they expect it to."

