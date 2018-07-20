Richaun Holmes Reportedly Traded to Suns by 76ers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Denver. Philadelphia won 107-102. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Charania added that Philadelphia will receive cash considerations and has signed 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden to a four-year, $7 million rookie deal, which includes team options.

The Sixers opted to pick up Holmes' 2018-19 option earlier this offseason, putting him at a non-guaranteed salary of $1.6 million.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2015, Holmes had become a solid contributor in Philadelphia, albeit in limited action. The 24-year-old averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in his first three seasons as a pro, topping out at 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 2016-17.

The 6'10", 235-pound big man has quickly become known for his electrifying dunks:

Holmes becomes the Suns' latest addition as they look to bounce back from a 21-61 performance and end a eight-year playoff drought. The team drafted center Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft and also signed veteran Trevor Ariza, among other moves.

