Lane Kiffin: Kyler Murray Should 'Change His Mind and Go Play Baseball'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin would prefer not to see Kyler Murray line up at quarterback for Oklahoma when the two teams meet in the season opener Sept. 1.

Per USA Today's Scott Gleeson, Kiffin brought up Murray's professional baseball career during the Conference USA media day on Thursday.



"He should change his mind and play baseball," Kiffin said.

A two-sport athlete, Murray was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

The A's gave Murray a $4.66 million signing bonus, but the deal allows him to play the 2018 college football season with the Sooners. He will report to camp with Oakland next spring.

With reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in the NFL, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hasn't named a starting quarterback.

During the Sooners' spring game in April, Murray had 120 total yards and completed 11 of his 21 pass attempts. Sophomore Austin Kendall finished 11-of-18 with 134 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kiffin, who led the Owls to a school-record 11 wins in 2017, is looking for any advantage he can find heading into a matchup with the defending Big 12 champions.