DeMarcus Cousins Talks Rehab, Klay Thompson, More in Welcome Press Conference

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The addition of DeMarcus Cousins to the Golden State Warriors was one of the biggest surprises of the NBA offseason, which created plenty of excitement heading into Thursday's introductory press conference.

The biggest question mark entering the year is his health after the four-time All-Star tore his Achilles last season.

However, Cousins said his rehab is "going great" and "progressing weekly," per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for a return and the process hasn't been too much fun.

"It’s the worst," he said of rehab, per Medina. "Waking up every day doing the same exact thing. It can drive you crazy. But I take it as a test. It's just another obstacle to overcome. I use that as a fuel for the next step."

Still, he believes the injury won't limit him once he is on the court.

"I plan on being the same dominant player that I was...even better," Cousins explained, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.

One thing the center isn't concerned about is getting along with his new teammates, especially Klay Thompson. He called the guard "by far" his favorite player on the roster, according to Anthony Slater of the Athletic.

"For him to be as dull as he is, there is never a dull moment," Cousins said of Thompson.

Thompson has averaged 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons, but his personality is often overshadowed on the deep Golden State roster. That likely won't be the case with Cousins, who is certainly not shy on the court.

The light-hearted jokes continued Thursday with a dig at Draymond Green that surprisingly came from general manager Bob Myers, who instructed head coach Steve Kerr to give Cousins the green light on outside shots.

"Don’t tell him he can’t shoot threes," Myers said to Kerr. "If you let Draymond shoot threes, you have to let him shoot threes."

Green made 30.1 percent of his 256 three-point attempts last season. Cousins made 35.4 percent of his 294 attempts from beyond the arc before getting hurt.

The versatility he brings to the lineup will certainly be valued, although the veteran is aware of his reputation as well.

"I bring a little bit of everything," Cousins explained, per Slater. "A couple techs as well."

The 27-year-old has earned at least 10 technical foul calls in each season of his career, which makes him right at home alongside Green (15 last season) and Kevin Durant (14 last season).