Alabama Football's Twitter Account Suspended for Copyright Violations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama listens to the ceremony before being presented The MacArthur Bowl trophy, in front of him, during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The trophy is presented annually, since 1959, to the top team in the country. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

If you go searching for Alabama football on Twitter, don't expect to find any results for the time being.

Per AL.com's Michael Casagrande, the Crimson Tide's account was suspended due to a copyright violation stemming from the use of a remixed song in a video posted on June 27. 

This marks the fourth such Twitter suspension for Alabama football this year. The official copyright holder on the song in question wasn't listed. 

Alabama fans won't have to wait long to receive information from the football teams, as the account is expected to be back online Friday. 

Head coach Nick Saban will likely find a way to use this as motivation for his team as they prepare to defend their national championship. 

