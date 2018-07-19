Karl-Anthony Towns Plays Coy When Questioned About Future Amid Contract Rumors

Jim Mone/Associated Press

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns avoided questions about his contract status with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Per Darren Wolfson of KSTP, Towns refused to get into specifics regarding his future with the T-Wolves, as seen at the 1:57 mark of the following video:

"I think that I've done a lot of things here," Towns said. "I'm very proud of the things I've been able to do so far, but I have a lot of things that have to be talked about.

According to Michael Rand, organizers from Towns' basketball camp at Providence Academy in Plymouth, Minnesota, said no questions pertaining to anything other than the camp would be permitted to be asked by the media.

Towns has one year remaining on his contract before he can become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Towns is eligible to sign an extension this offseason, and Michael Scotto of The Athletic recently reported that Towns and the Timberwolves were discussing a "maximum rookie scale contract extension."

Even so, there have been questions about Towns' relationship with the organization recently.

In May, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on the Lowe Post podcast that Towns and the Timberwolves are "not in a good place internally."

The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick is coming off a strong season that saw him average 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Towns was named an All-Star, and he helped lead the T-Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2003-04.

His numbers dipped in comparison to 2016-17, though, when he averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Drop-off notwithstanding, the 22-year-old Towns is a young, offensively gifted big man who has never missed an NBA game in his career.

There is a lot to like about Towns' game, and considering his combination of youth and production, it is difficult to envision Minnesota allowing Towns to leave unless it is able to net a significant trade package in return.