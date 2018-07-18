Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Problematic Physicals Holding Up Move to Dodgers

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The trade that would sent Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers has yet to be finalized, and one big hurdle could stand in the way.

MLB Network Radio's Steve Phillips reported Wednesday one or more of the Dodgers prospects included in the proposed trade may not pass the physicals necessary to complete the deal. The medical holdup isn't over the centerpiece of the swap, minor league outfielder Yusniel Diaz, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, who added it's over a "complementary piece."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Orioles will trade Machado to the Dodgers, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the teams still had issues to iron out before crossing the finish line:

The specifics of the trade remain unclear.

Heyman previously reported Diaz is "believed to be the centerpiece of the deal from the Orioles' perspective." According to Heyman, the Dodgers were looking to keep right-hander Dustin May and middle infielder Gavin Lux.

Diaz is batting .314 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 59 Double-A games this season. He's the No. 84 overall prospect on MLB.com and represented the World team in the 2018 Futures Game. Diaz went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers.

Nightengale reported the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers "could still be in the mix." If the Dodgers and Orioles reach an impasse, then one of those two teams might be able to swoop in and acquire Machado ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.