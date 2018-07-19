Predicting Top Player Rankings, Snubs and Surprises in NBA 2k19

0 of 12

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Many of us basketball fans love NBA players not just for what they do on the actual hardwood, but also for what their virtual representations can do on our gaming consoles. As such, the 2K series has become something of a cultural phenomenon, spawning professional gaming leagues and athletes in the Association caterwauling for higher ratings.

When a new rating comes out, the athlete earning the score inevitably reacts in public fashion, as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum did upon learning he'd be an 87 in 2K19.

That score won't push him into the top 10, though it's still an impressive mark for a rising sophomore. So let's figure out who really is at the top of the class, then go over expected surprises (players sure to be rated too high) and snubs (the opposite).

But we do have a few things to keep in mind here before we move into the rankings themselves.

First and foremost, these rankings are not a reflection of my personal top 10. We're weighing different facets of the game to determine which players 2K19 is most likely to reward. Defense isn't quite as important in the video-game setting, while popular players and those who produce plenty of highlights are sure to be rewarded.

Second, these are intended to serve only as preseason ratings. Their scores will be updated throughout the year in the virtual world, but we're not accounting for that potential to rise in the future.

These are geared toward the release date (Sep. 11) only.