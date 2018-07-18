Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Could Sit Out, Has 'No Interest' in Raptors After Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 112-80. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors acquired superstar Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green on Wednesday, sending DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer's biggest blockbuster trade.

But Leonard isn't inclined to play for the Raptors, according to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News:

"Leonard has no interest in playing for the Raptors. There have been indications that he would sit out the entire season if necessary, and though that step would be drastic and unprecedented in today’s game, Toronto has forced the situation into uncharted territory by acquiring a player who has made it clear he does not want to be there."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

