Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart in Talks over Potential 4-Year, $46-50M Contract

The Boston Celtics and free-agent point guard Marcus Smart are discussing a potential four-year extension worth between $46 million and $50 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Smart averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this past season. The 24-year-old is a restricted free agent, so Boston would have the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported July 10 that Smart was "open to signing a multiyear deal for less than $15 million per season" with Boston. Himmelsbach also reported Smart had already met with two teams to that point and had two meetings to come.

A four-year extension between Smart and the Celtics would work well for both parties.

Smart could stay where his talents would be maximized. It's probably not a coincidence Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley all had underwhelming seasons after Boston traded them last summer.

Brad Stevens is one of the NBA's best coaches, and the way in which he gets the most out of his players is one reason for that.

Smart has clear limitations. He's a 29.3 percent three-point shooter, and he has appeared in more than 70 games once in four years. In Boston, the collective strength of the supporting cast and coaching staff can help cover his flaws.

The Celtics, meanwhile, would retain a proven guard ahead of what could be an unpredictable 2019 offseason.

Terry Rozier can be a restricted free agent and Kyrie Irving can opt out of his deal next summer. Should Irving leave or the Celtics decide Rozier's contract is too expensive, they'll already have backcourt cover with Smart on the roster.