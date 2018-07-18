Ex-Baylor DC Denies Sexual Assault Coverup, Says Art Briles Deserves to Coach

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 11: Baylor Bears Defensive Coordinator Phil Bennett looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs on October 11, 2014 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said no member of the Bears' coaching staff under former head coach Art Briles ever covered up accusations of sexual assault made against members of the football team, according to Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram. 

"Never. If I had heard about it, trust me ... no," he said in an interview published Wednesday. "My integrity, and I could say this when I was 29, my integrity was more important than any job I ever had."

He also said he believes Briles should be allowed to coach again.

"Every night I say a prayer for him because, without question, I think he deserves to (coach again)," Bennett said.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Love Among 62 Doak Walker Award Watch Listers

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Love Among 62 Doak Walker Award Watch Listers

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Pruitt Fires Back at Ex-UGA QB Murray's Criticism

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pruitt Fires Back at Ex-UGA QB Murray's Criticism

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Chad Johnson Jr. Wants to Carve His Own Path

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Chad Johnson Jr. Wants to Carve His Own Path

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Rhule Isn't Worried About DC Phil Snow

    Baylor Football logo
    Baylor Football

    Why Rhule Isn't Worried About DC Phil Snow

    Scott Bell
    via SportsDay