Ex-Baylor DC Denies Sexual Assault Coverup, Says Art Briles Deserves to Coach

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said no member of the Bears' coaching staff under former head coach Art Briles ever covered up accusations of sexual assault made against members of the football team, according to Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram.

"Never. If I had heard about it, trust me ... no," he said in an interview published Wednesday. "My integrity, and I could say this when I was 29, my integrity was more important than any job I ever had."

He also said he believes Briles should be allowed to coach again.

"Every night I say a prayer for him because, without question, I think he deserves to (coach again)," Bennett said.

