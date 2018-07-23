Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Set for WWE SummerSlam After Win vs. Bobby Lashley

Don Feria/Associated Press

Roman Reigns beat Bobby Lashley on Monday's episode of Raw to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

After a Lashley spear resulted in a two-count, Reigns countered with a spear of his own to secure the huge win.

Needless to say, the result didn't exactly cause a ton of excitement on Twitter:

Monday's bout was based on the results of two Triple Threat matches that took place on last week's episode of Raw.

With several Superstars staking a claim to a potential title match against Lesnar, Raw general manager Kurt Angle set up a pair of Triple Threats with the winners meeting to determine the No. 1 contender.

Last week, Reigns beat Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre to open Raw, while Lashley closed the show by defeating Seth Rollins and Elias.

That set the stage for a rematch of the clash between Reigns and Lashley that took place at Extreme Rules on July 15.

Reigns and Lashley had no shortage of pent-up animosity prior to their match at Extreme Rules, and it bubbled over on the go-home edition of Raw when they engaged in a pull-apart brawl that saw the locker room empty in an attempt to restore order.

The brawl led to a hard-hitting match at Extreme Rules, and although it seemed like The Big Dog was on the verge of picking up the victory, Lashley surprised him with a spear to score the win.

Despite the fact that Reigns lost at Extreme Rules, his overall body of work was enough for Angle to allow him to get back in the universal title mix.

Lesnar's past two title defenses came against Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate beat Reigns cleanly at WrestleMania, but the Greatest Royal Rumble steel cage match was highly controversial.

Reigns speared Lesnar through the side of the cage, and while The Beast's body hit the floor first, The Big Dog's feet touched first, which should have given him the win.

Instead, the victory was awarded to Lesnar.

As for Lashley, it has been his stated goal since returning to WWE that he wanted to become world champion and beat Lesnar in the process.

Lashley and Lesnar have never faced each other, but it has long been considered a dream match since they are so similar in terms of their amateur wrestling backgrounds and success in mixed martial arts.

Despite the potential appeal of a Lesnar vs. Lashley match, Reigns will receive yet another shot at the title.

