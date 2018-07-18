Dennis Schroder Trade Rumors: 3-Point Shooting, 'Atrocious Defense' Hurt Value

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder, of Germany, plays in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly struggling to find a trade market for point guard Dennis Schroder because of his inefficient three-point shooting and "atrocious defense."

Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the update Monday and noted the ongoing legal case related to a September misdemeanor battery charge is also a factor in the lack of interest.

Although the Hawks don't believe Schroder will face jail time as a result of the charges, potential suitors are hesitant to acquire him while the situation is pending, per Cunningham.

The 24-year-old Germany native has been involved in the rumor mill throughout the offseason, and that speculation increased when Atlanta acquired fellow point guard Jeremy Lin in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets last week.

Schroder averaged a career-best 19.4 points last season while also putting up 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game across 67 appearances. He shot 43.6 percent from the field, including just 29.0 percent on his 262 three-point attempts.

  1. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  2. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  3. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  4. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  5. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  6. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  7. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  8. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  9. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  10. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  11. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  12. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  13. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  14. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  15. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  16. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  17. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  18. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  19. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

Right Arrow Icon

He ranked 91st out of 97 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, according to ESPN.com.

In May, the guard explained why he'd be open to a trade from Atlanta.

"I will be 25 in September, and of course you want to win a title sometime," Schroder told reporters (via Kyle Schnitzer of the New York Post). "In my prime—25, 26, 27, 28, 29—I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the Eastern Conference. That's why I will have the talks with the Atlanta Hawks."

The Hawks are in position to deal him after they acquired Lin and Trae Young, the University of Oklahoma standout who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft and then flipped to Atlanta in a swap featuring No. 3 pick Luka Doncic.

Now the question is whether the front office will be able to get fair market value in spite of the reported lack of trade leverage.

Related

    Playoff Teams That Won't Make the Cut Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Playoff Teams That Won't Make the Cut Next Season

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    The Hawks Trade for Lin Is One of the Smartest This Offseason

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    The Hawks Trade for Lin Is One of the Smartest This Offseason

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    Report: Raptors Think They Can Re-Sign Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors Think They Can Re-Sign Kawhi

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: DeRozan Upset After Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: DeRozan Upset After Trade

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report