Solving NBA's Worst Position Logjams: How Will Whiteside, Fultz Get Minutes?

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Ask anyone who's been through an all-you-can-eat buffet two too many times—it's possible to have too much of a good thing.

That life lesson holds true in the NBA.

As important as it is to have depth, overloading players at the same position can hurt more than it helps. It might mean there are a ton of acceptable answers without an obviously correct one. Or it could be the sign teams are worried more about talent than fit, which works for rebuilders, but only as a temporary strategy.

Even in an increasingly positionless Association, there are only so many ways to complete roster puzzles. Having a glut in one area can distort the entire image, potentially dragging down the players trapped in it and failing to balance the rest of the roster.

Let's examine the most crowded position groups left over from the draft and free agency, then analyze the best way to manage them.