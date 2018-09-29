Lakers News: Moritz Wagner to Miss Rest of Preseason with Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Moritz Wagner #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during his team's game against the New York Knicks during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner will miss the remainder of the preseason as he continues to nurse a knee contusion suffered during the NBA Summer League, according to Lakers.com's Mike Trudell

The center was the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and the Lakers will hope to continue the recent trend of finding talent outside the lottery.

He proved his value during his Michigan career, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season while helping the squad reach the NCAA tournament finals. As a 6'11" center who can shoot from the outside and is unselfish with the ball, he fits in perfectly with today's NBA.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could be a setback in his development as he tries to cement himself as a regular member of the Lakers rotation.

Michael Beasley could stand to pick up some extra minutes at power forward if the injury keeps Wagner sidelined into the regular season. 

Related

    LeBron Surprised Lonzo's Speed, Bounce Is Already Back Post-Surgery

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Surprised Lonzo's Speed, Bounce Is Already Back Post-Surgery

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    JR Says He Will Be Fined If He Doesn't Cover 'Supreme' Tattoo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR Says He Will Be Fined If He Doesn't Cover 'Supreme' Tattoo

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Trade Big Board ✏️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Trade Big Board ✏️

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Hayward: 'Didn't Feel Like I Played My Best' in Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hayward: 'Didn't Feel Like I Played My Best' in Return

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report