Lakers News: Moritz Wagner to Miss Rest of Preseason with Knee Injury

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner will miss the remainder of the preseason as he continues to nurse a knee contusion suffered during the NBA Summer League, according to Lakers.com's Mike Trudell.

The center was the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and the Lakers will hope to continue the recent trend of finding talent outside the lottery.

He proved his value during his Michigan career, averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season while helping the squad reach the NCAA tournament finals. As a 6'11" center who can shoot from the outside and is unselfish with the ball, he fits in perfectly with today's NBA.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could be a setback in his development as he tries to cement himself as a regular member of the Lakers rotation.

Michael Beasley could stand to pick up some extra minutes at power forward if the injury keeps Wagner sidelined into the regular season.