Josh Hart, Svi Mykhailiuk Struggle as Lakers Lose to Trail Blazers

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't able to take home a second straight Las Vegas Summer League Championship, as young guards Josh Hart and Svi Mykhailiuk seemed to lose their magic from the past two weeks.

After losing in the finals last year, the Portland Trail Blazers got their revenge Tuesday with a 91-73 finals win over Los Angeles.

Hart—who set a Lakers summer league record with 37 points in the semifinals Monday—finished with 12 points and two rebounds against Portland, missing all six of his outside shots. He was ejected from the game with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Mykhailiuk added 10 points with three rebounds in the loss.

The duo especially struggled to shoot the ball, combining to go 6-of-22 from the field and 2-of-13 from three-point range.

Hart had been outstanding throughout the summer league, taking home the competition's MVP award after averaging 24.2 points per game entering the final. Mykhailiuk has also been impressive with his 17.7 points per game to earn a spot on the All-Summer League second team.

Unfortunately, they each got off to slow starts as the Blazers jumped out to a 50-33 lead.

Mykhailiuk was at least able to showcase some of his passing skill as he finished with two assists:

This wasn't enough to lead the Lakers to victory, but it doesn't take away from what the two players were able to accomplish over the past couple of weeks.

The next step for these players will be to carry the summer league success into the regular season.