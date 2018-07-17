Lakers' LeBron James Rap Song from 2014 Released by TMZ

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs as he attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but the same can't be said about his rap skills.

On its YouTube page, TMZ Sports shared an entire rap verse the four-time MVP recorded, noting James made the song titled "Kingdom" in 2014 with his friend Sian Cotton.

"Say what you want about the King. Got money, got cribs, got whips and oh yeah, got two riiiings," James rapped before he eventually won his third championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TMZ Sports also noted rapper YG said he would love to collaborate with James on a song now that he is in Los Angeles, although he granted the 33-year-old is likely too old for rap dreams.

If his 2014 rap was any indication, James probably isn't going to be included in any arguments about who the best rapper in history is like he is in the basketball world.

Related

    Josh Hart Named Summer League MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Josh Hart Named Summer League MVP

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Ayton, Trae, Knox Headline All-Summer League Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ayton, Trae, Knox Headline All-Summer League Teams

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi May Show Up to USA Basketball Minicamp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi May Show Up to USA Basketball Minicamp

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report