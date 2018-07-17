Lakers' LeBron James Rap Song from 2014 Released by TMZ

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but the same can't be said about his rap skills.

On its YouTube page, TMZ Sports shared an entire rap verse the four-time MVP recorded, noting James made the song titled "Kingdom" in 2014 with his friend Sian Cotton.

"Say what you want about the King. Got money, got cribs, got whips and oh yeah, got two riiiings," James rapped before he eventually won his third championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

TMZ Sports also noted rapper YG said he would love to collaborate with James on a song now that he is in Los Angeles, although he granted the 33-year-old is likely too old for rap dreams.

If his 2014 rap was any indication, James probably isn't going to be included in any arguments about who the best rapper in history is like he is in the basketball world.