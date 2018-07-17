76ers Rumors: Nemanja Bjelica to Play in Europe, Won't Sign Contract with PHI

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Power forward Nemanja Bjelica will reportedly play in Europe this season rather than signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Bjelica previously agreed to a one-year deal with the Sixers, but he never signed a contract.

Bjelica reportedly notified the 76ers of his decision to stay in Europe on Monday.

The 30-year-old Bjelica has spent the past three seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was originally selected in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Washington Wizards, but he was traded to the T-Wolves that same night.

The Serb spent several seasons playing in Europe for Baskonia and Fenerbahce before joining the Timberwolves in 2015.

The 2017-18 season was Bjelica's best in the NBA, as he averaged career highs with 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 67 games, including 21 starts.

Bjelica also shot 46.1 percent from the field and expanded his range to shoot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

With Bjelica reportedly remaining in Europe, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes are among the options for the Sixers at power forward alongside center Joel Embiid.

Since Philly has both Robert Covington and Wilson Chandler at small forward, Dario Saric could potentially switch positions and play some power forward as well.