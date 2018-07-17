Kirby Smart: 'It's Not Like I Have Nightmares' About Georgia's Title-Game Loss

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart isn't dwelling on last season's College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Smart suggested Tuesday at SEC media days that he would use the loss as a teaching lesson: "Everyone wants to talk about that question. It's not like I have nightmares about it, no. I think we grow from it. The entire season was a learning experience, a confidence builder."

Georgia blew a 20-7 lead in the game and went on to lose 26-23 in overtime.

