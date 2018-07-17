Report: Rob Gronkowski to Report to Patriots' Training Camp Amid Contract Talks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is "expected to report to Patriots' training camp July 25 on time," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. 

There have been questions about whether Gronk would report to camp on time given his ongoing contract negotiations and desire for a reworked deal, though it appears as though he won't be holding out this summer.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

