Lonnie Walker IV Donates 300 Pairs of Shoes to Hometown Basketball League

San Antonio Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV has only been a professional basketball player for a few weeks, but he is already making a positive impact in his hometown.

According to Mike Drago of the Reading Eagle, Walker helped deliver 300 pairs of basketball shoes to the Blacktop Basketball League in Reading, Pennsylvania, along with Adidas executive Eric Wise. The estimated $30,000 worth of shoes will eventually go to local players.

Walker and Wise both attended and played basketball at Reading High School, although they came through nearly 20 years apart.

The connection helped Walker sign an endorsement deal prior to the 2018 NBA draft, where the former Miami product went No. 18 overall to the Spurs. While it remains to be seen what he will do on the court, his impact as a pro off the court has been impressive.

"Lonnie has been nothing but genuine in being a role model and carrying himself the right way," Blacktop board member Wynton Butler said. "That's what he's done from the beginning. He's everything we knew he would be, in terms of how he carries himself. He's been nothing but a perfect role model."

