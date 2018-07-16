Earl Thomas Tells Seahawks 'Let's Make a Trade' If He Doesn't Get New Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas is giving the Seattle Seahawks two options: trade him or give him a new deal.

The player posted his thoughts on Instagram on Monday, as Blogging the Boys captured:

"Always been the underdog ain't nothing new. Extend .....if you don't want me let's make a trade happen I understand it's a bizz," Thomas wrote.

He announced on Twitter last month that he won't be attending team activities until his contract situation is resolved.

The 29-year-old is set to enter free agency after the 2018 season, but the team hasn't budged in offering him an extension.

Head coach Pete Carroll was not committal about whether Thomas would be with the Seahawks at the start of the 2018 season, saying "we'll see," per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of rumblings about a possible trade, especially with the Cowboys.

Thomas was eyeing a move to Dallas during the regular season, and teammate Cliff Avril recently explained that the safety wants to play for the Cowboys, per SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Bryan Broaddus of the team's official site (via Dallas Morning News) reported earlier this month a possible trade is "still is in play."