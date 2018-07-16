Maryland's Jordan McNair Died of Heatstroke According to OL's Family

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 28: Maryland Terrapins helmets on the sideline during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 28, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke, his family confirmed on a website for a foundation created in his honor (h/t Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper).

McNair died June 13. He had collapsed during an offseason team workout May 29. The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty wrote McNair "had trouble recovering after completing a series of 110-yard sprints." The team's trainers took him to a practice facility before he was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital.

Maryland launched an investigation into the circumstances of Howard's death and provided an update on its findings last Thursday.

The university wrote the temperature in College Park was "approximately 80 degrees" and that athletic trainers and certified athletic trainers were supervising the team's workout. Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin was also in attendance.

Through the Jordan McNair Foundation, his family aims "to see the number of heat-related illnesses occurring in student athletes significantly reduced."

Related

    Riley Won't Commit to Kyler as QB1

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Riley Won't Commit to Kyler as QB1

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC Network Making Its Way to More Viewers In… New York?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    SEC Network Making Its Way to More Viewers In… New York?

    Kevin McGuire
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Report: Tennessee DL Ryan Thaxton Arrested for Domestic Assault

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Tennessee DL Ryan Thaxton Arrested for Domestic Assault

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Troy HC Sends Ring to Parents of Late Player

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Troy HC Sends Ring to Parents of Late Player

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report